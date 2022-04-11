1h ago

JUST IN | Seth Nthai to appear in court to face corruption charge on allegations from 2009

Jeanette Chabalala
Seth Nthai, who was stripped of the title as advocate in 2020, will on Tuesday appear in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sitting in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court. 

According to the National Prosecuting Authority, Nthai is charged with three counts of corruption. 

READ | Seth Nthai stripped of advocate title by SCA, faces NPA corruption probe

The case relates to allegations that, in 2009, Nthai attempted to solicit a R5 million bribe from Italian businesses, which had been locked in a mining rights dispute with the South African government. 

This is a developing story. More to follow. 


