JUST IN | Seven arrested for Alex shooting

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka
National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola visiting the family of slain taxi driver Simon Malovhela. (Ntwaagae Seleka, News24)
  • Seven people were arrested after a shooting spree in Alexandra. 
  • A taxi driver was one of the people killed in the attack.  
  • Taxi drivers marched to the police station to demand the arrest of those responsible. 

Seven people were arrested in connection with a shooting spree in Alexandra on Thursday night.

It followed assurances by Gauteng Premier David Makhura that the alleged killers would be arrested by Friday.

During the arrest, police found a firearm, empty magazines and 10 cellphones.

Police Minister Bheki Cele said they would investigate whether the stolen cellphones belonged to the victims.

It is alleged the gang went on a robbing and shooting spree in the township.

The victims included Alex FM music compiler Joshua Mbatha.

Mbatha was attacked while walking from work with colleagues.

His colleagues were also robbed, and Mbatha died of a bullet wound. 

ALSO READ | Pastor arrested for allegedly drugging children to take porn photos

The gang then headed to the other part of the township, where they killed a taxi driver, Simon Malovhela.

Cele applauded the community for providing information about the people responsible.

"I am not comfortable with the response by the police. They didn't respond in time to arrest the killers on the spot and prevent further killings.

"Police have worked well. They have a murder weapon, empty magazines and spent pistol cartridges, and arrested seven people. The community has been super in working with the police," he said.

Cele later addressed a group of angry taxi drivers outside the Alexandra police station.

The drivers had gone to the police station to demand the arrest of the perpetrators.


fannie masemolagautengjohannesburgcrime
