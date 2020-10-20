1h ago

JUST IN | Shepherd Bushiri hands himself over to the Hawks, wife also arrested

Canny Maphanga
Prophet Shepherd Bushiri of the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church. (Veli Nhlapo, Gallo Images, file)
  • Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri handed himself over to the Hawks following his wife's arrest on Tuesday.
  • It is in connection with fraud and money laundering worth R102 million.
  • The pair are expected to appear in court soon.

Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri handed himself over to the Hawks following the arrest of his wife on Tuesday morning, the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) revealed in a statement on ECG News Online.

"We are told the prophet is on his way to the Hawks office to hand himself over. He believes in the justice system of the country and he will abide by all the law compels, until all this war is done," the statement reads.

According to the church, which is led by Bushiri, the "prophet" and his wife, Mary Bushiri, were due to meet with the Hawks at 11:00 on Tuesday, but the Hawks allegedly arrested his wife at their home prior to the "appointment".

"The Hawks informed lawyers of our leaders, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and Prophetess Mary Bushiri, late Monday afternoon that they (Hawks) are requesting the couple to go to their office by 11:00, accompanied by their lawyers, to discuss an issue concerning a certain investment.

"We are told, as the prophet and lawyers were getting prepared for the 11:00 appointment, the Hawks went to their house before the 11:00 appointment and arrested the prophet's wife alone," the church alleged.

ECG spokesperson Ephraim Nyondo confirmed the church's statement.

READ | Shepherd and Mary Bushiri's fraud and money laundering trial set for May 2021

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) released a statement on Tuesday afternoon, saying it had arrested four suspects. This included a pastor, aged between 25 and 39, for alleged involvement in fraud and money laundering worth R102 million. 

The first couple was arrested on Saturday: Willah Mudolo and Zethu Mudolo have since appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court.

Their case was postponed to 30 October for a formal bail application. 

The Hawks did not reveal the identities of the remaining suspects.

"On Tuesday, the team made a further arrest of another couple allegedly involved in the same case. The woman (39) was arrested at her home and her husband (37), after trying to evade the team, handed himself over at Silverton police station with an entourage of attorneys," spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said.

The pair will appear in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court soon.

