JUST IN | Shepherd Bushiri's 8-year-old daughter dies in Kenyan hospital

The Bushiri's daughter has died.

The couple recently got clearance for their daughter to fly to Kenya for treatment after she was initially blocked from flying out.

The couple is wanted in SA on charges of fraud and money laundering.

The 8-year-old daughter of self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, has died in a hospital in Kenya.



"It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing on of my daughter, Israella Bushiri. As a father, it was my desire to see her grow and serve the Lord, however, the will of God was for her to return back to Him," Bushiri said in a statement on social media platforms," Bushiri said.

"Israella was born during a time when my wife and I we are going through great persecution, and she has lived her life witnessing what it means to fight and labour for the Lord despite trials and battles.

"In our darkest moments she gave us light and in our lowest moments, she lifted our spirits. I am grateful to God to have fathered an angel of such spirit and beauty. She will always be my little girl," he said.

The leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church (ECG) further stated that her doctor had said she wouldn't have died if she had not been blocked at the airport when she initially needed to travel to Kenya for medical assistance.

"It is very disheartening and sad, therefore, that my daughter has become a victim of the persecutions that we are facing from South Africa," he said.

News24 earlier reported that his daughter had been granted clearance to travel to Kenya to receive medical attention for a condition that could not be treated in Malawi.

The clearance - dated 25 February 2021 and seen by News24 - came after Bushiri's daughter was initially blocked from flying out of Malawi.

Bushiri and his wife, Mary, are embroiled in a court case in South Africa for alleged fraud and money laundering totalling R102 million.



They, however, fled South Africa to their home country, Malawi, just a few days after the Pretoria Central Magistrate's Court granted them bail of R200 000 each.

The couple's extradition hearing in Malawi will continue on Monday afternoon.

