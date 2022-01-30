JUST IN | Shooting at Durban's Gateway mall as armed robbers hit jewellery store

Several gunmen are believed to be on the run after a jewellery store heist at the Gateway Theatre of Shopping mall in Durban on Sunday morning.

It is understood that the robbers entered the mall and hit the store, firing shots as they made their escape.

Emer-G-med, who are currently on the scene, said the robbers fled in a silver Mercedes.

Supplied Supplied

No injuries were reported.



Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele was unable to immediately provide details, saying the incident "just happened now".

It's understood that the robbers have fled towards the south of Durban.

This is a developing story.





