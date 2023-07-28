SIM swap done on Senzo Meyiwa's number a day after he was shot, says police expert

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has heard that a SIM swap was done on Senzo Meyiwa's cellphone number a day after he was killed.
This is according to the testimony of Lambertus Steyn, who is based at the National Cold Case Investigative Unit, where he is employed as a data analyst and investigations officer.
He has been called to give expert analysis of the cellphone records.
READ | Kelly Khumalo called by one of the men accused of killing Senzo Meyiwa, court hears
Steyn told the court that a day after Meyiwa's death in October 2014, a SIM swap was done on his phone number, and eight calls were made from the SIM-swapped number to Kelly Khumalo's cellphone.
This is a developing story.