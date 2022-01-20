JUST IN | Sisulu retracts 'unsubstantiated, hurtful comments' on judiciary after meeting with Ramaphosa

Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has retracted her hostile comments about the judiciary after a meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa this week, it emerged on Thursday.

The Presidency said in a statement that during this meeting, Ramaphosa admonished Sisulu about her opinion piece published earlier this month.

"The President specifically admonished the Minister about her attack on the judiciary when she said: 'Today, in the high echelons of our judicial system are those mentally colonised Africans, who have settled with the worldview and mindset of those who have dispossessed their ancestors... They are only too happy to lick the spittle of those who falsely claim superiority ... The lack of confidence that permeates their rulings against their own speaks very loudly, while others, secure in their agenda, clap behind closed doors.'"

READ | 'Recklessness of highest order': Presidency 'strongly distances' itself from Sisulu's comments

Sisulu conceded that her words were inappropriate, retracted her statement and affirmed her support for the judiciary.



"I accept that my column has levelled against the judiciary and African judges in particular unsubstantiated, gratuitous and deeply hurtful comments,” Sisulu said.

"I retract unequivocally my hurtful comments. I recognise that many women and men judges past and present have served their country in the judiciary with dedication and patriotism and some have made sterling sacrifices in the fight against apartheid and colonialism. I apologise for and regret the hurt I have caused the judiciary."