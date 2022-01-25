5h ago

add bookmark

SIU report on state's Covid-19 spending made public, over R500m marked for recovery

accreditation
Iavan Pijoos
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
President Cyril Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Photo: GCIS
  • The SIU report into PPE corruption linked to the Covid-19 pandemic was released on Tuesday.
  • The unit found that 2 803 contracts of the 4 549 finalised investigations were irregular.
  • The Presidency says 45 matters, constituting a combined value of R2.1 billion, have been enrolled with the Special Tribunal on Corruption.

A Special Investigating Unit (SIU) report into the state's spending on its response to the Covid-19 pandemic was made public on Tuesday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa's office announced he had authorised that the final report on the SIU's probe into more than 5 400 government contracts be made available to the public.

The unit investigated 5 467 contracts, valued at R14.3 billion, awarded to 3 066 service providers.

Investigations linked to 4 549 contracts have been finalised, with 2 803 of those agreements found to have been irregular. This amounted to 62% of the finalised investigations being deemed irregular.

The Presidency said 45 matters, constituting a combined value of R2.1 billion, have been enrolled with the Special Tribunal on Corruption, Fraud and Illicit Money Flows.

"The Special Tribunal has a statutory mandate to recover public funds syphoned from the fiscus through corruption, fraud and illicit money flows, and engages in civil action that is more flexible and less time-consuming than adversarial."

The SIU has made the following referrals:

  • 224 referrals for disciplinary action against officials in government departments or entities.
  • 386 referrals to the National Prosecuting Authority, as well as three referrals for executive action.
  • 330 referrals for administrative action, which includes blacklisting.

READ | Ramaphosa 'studying' SIU's PPE graft report

The SIU identified assets and money totalling R551.5 million that needed to be recovered on the basis of its probes. So far, assets and money totalling just over R34 million has been recovered.

In July 2020, Ramaphosa authorised the unit to investigate any allegations relating to the misuse of Covid-19 funds across all spheres of government. This followed several reports detailing alleged fraud and corruption.

The president said the SIU would refer any evidence of criminal activity to the National Prosecuting Authority.

"The report published today (Tuesday) does not include details of ongoing investigations into allegations received by the SIU after the timeline set for matters to be included in the final report. The SIU expects these matters, which are covered by the proclamation, to be completed between March and April 2022, before the submission of a supplementary report to the President at the end of June 2022," the statement read.

The Presidency said the "value of potential loss prevented by the investigation was R114.2 million, while contracts set aside amount to R170.4 million".

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
siucyril ramaphosafraudcoronaviruscorruption
Lottery
Here are the results for the Daily Lotto draw
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Matric results are out! Are you happy with your child's result?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, the pandemic really messed up their ability to focus
33% - 558 votes
Yes, they did well given the circumstances
67% - 1109 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.32
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.64
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.27
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.92
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.4%
Gold
1,842.40
-0.0%
Silver
23.70
-1.2%
Palladium
2,171.50
+1.1%
Platinum
1,021.50
-1.1%
Brent Crude
86.27
-1.9%
Top 40
66,009
+0.5%
All Share
72,500
+0.5%
Resource 10
72,947
+2.1%
Industrial 25
90,290
-0.7%
Financial 15
14,796
+0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school...

17 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school starts
FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming,...

15 Jan

FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming, breakdancing and life skills lessons
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo