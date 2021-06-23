JUST IN | SIU secures order to freeze R22m in bank account linked to Digital Vibes

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has been granted an order to freeze R22 million in a bank account linked to Digital Vibes, which was awarded a multi-million-rand contract by the Department of Health.

In a message posted to its official Twitter account on Wednesday afternoon, the SIU said it would now approach the Special Tribunal to have the contract declared "unlawful and invalid".

SIU granted order to freeze R22 million held in bank and investment accounts linked to Digital Vibes. The SIU will approach the Special Tribunal to have the Covid-19 media campaign contract irregularly awarded by @HealthZA to Digital Vibes declared unlawful and invalid. pic.twitter.com/Aa7yGgMuMh — Special Investigating Unit (SIU) (@RSASIU) June 23, 2021

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has been on special leave after being implicated in the scandal after it emerged that his son had received a bakkie from Digital Vibes.

