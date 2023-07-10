JUST IN | Snow makes landfall in parts of SA as chilly winter conditions deepen

Snow has made landfall in Johannesburg, the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

Roads had to be closed in the Eastern Cape and the SA weather service has warned that the snow in KwaZulu-Natal could also lead to road closures.

Cold, wet and windy weather hit the Western Cape on Friday afternoon and continued into Saturday.

Extremely cold and wet conditions have persisted throughout the country, with plummeting temperatures bringing uncharacteristic snowfall to Johannesburg, as well as parts of the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

The snow started to fall over the high-lying areas of the Western Cape and Northern Cape over the weekend and spread to the high-lying areas of the Eastern Cape, leading to road closures.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) warned that the combination of very cold temperatures and snowfall posed a risk to small stock farmers as well as anyone conducting outdoor activities.

"Over the last few days, cold weather conditions have battered parts of the country," it said.

The cold, wet and windy weather arrived in the Western Cape on Friday afternoon and continued into Saturday. It is expected to spread eastwards over the next few days.

Windy conditions are also expected over the eastern interior, it added.

The SAWS issued a warning for disruptive snowfall in KwaZulu-Natal, which may lead to icy roads and traffic disruptions.