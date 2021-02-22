38m ago

add bookmark

BREAKING | State capture commission wants Jacob Zuma jailed for two years for contempt

Karyn Maughan
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former president Jacob Zuma is seen inside the Pietermaritzburg High Court.
Former president Jacob Zuma is seen inside the Pietermaritzburg High Court.
Gallo Images/Thulie Dlamini

The Commission of Inquiry into State Capture has asked the Constitutional Court to sentence former President Jacob Zuma to two years behind bars for contempt – after he defied its ruling that he appear before the commission and answer non-incriminating questions.

In an urgent application filed at the Constitutional Court on Monday afternoon, the inquiry seeks an order that Zuma "intentionally and unlawfully" failed, "... to appear before Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on 15-19 February".

It also submits that he, "... failed or refused to furnish the Commission with affidavits", which Zondo directed him to provide to the commission on issues related to Eskom and the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa.

READ | Zuma doubles down on decision to snub Zondo commission

The commission further wants Police Minister Bheki Cele and National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sithole to be ordered, "... to take all steps as may be required to give effect to the order", that Zuma be, "... sentenced to imprisonment for a term of two (2) years", for contempt.

It wants Zuma to be ordered to pay the costs of the contempt application – which is believed to be the first of its kind in South African history.

This is a developing story. More to follow.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
constitutional courtjacob zumacrimestate capture inquiry
Lottery
1 player bags R216K in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
35% - 919 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
28% - 753 votes
No, I don't think they need it
37% - 973 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.81
(-1.16)
ZAR/GBP
20.80
(-1.11)
ZAR/EUR
18.00
(-1.28)
ZAR/AUD
11.70
(-1.20)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-1.28)
Gold
1793.73
(+0.55)
Silver
27.37
(-0.04)
Platinum
1263.50
(-1.44)
Brent Crude
61.91
(0.00)
Palladium
2388.00
(-1.20)
All Share
67452.54
(-0.02)
Top 40
62001.54
(-0.17)
Financial 15
12467.24
(+0.79)
Industrial 25
88975.15
(-1.21)
Resource 10
67677.96
(+0.99)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and...

12 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and English via WhatsApp
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21046.8) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo