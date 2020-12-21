JUST IN | State capture commission will ask High Court for another extension - Justice Zondo

The chairperson of the State Capture Inquiry, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, says the commission will approach the High Court for a three-month extension of the inquiry.

The request will seek to push back the end date from the end of March until June 2021, Zondo said during a media briefing on Monday.

"All we want is just to regain the three months that we lost as a result of the national lockdown," Zondo said.

In February this year, Gauteng High Court Judge Wendy Hughes granted the commission its final extension, citing that, "... further extensions would not be warranted.

"The interest of justice dictates that finality be attained with findings, recommendations and a report of the commission. The commission owes this to the nation as the work of the commission is of national interest," the judge said at the time.

