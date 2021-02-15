1h ago

JUST IN | State capture inquiry: Zuma won't appear before Zondo commission, lawyer confirms

Former president Jacob Zuma.
Thulani Mbele, Gallo Images, Sowetan

Former president Jacob Zuma has informed the commission of inquiry into state capture that he won't be appearing before it this week.

Zuma's lawyers, Mabuza Attorneys, have written to the commission, informing its officials of this.

They claim the summons issued for Zuma to appear before Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo is "irregular".

This is a developing story. More to follow.

jacob zumaraymond zondostate capture inquiry
