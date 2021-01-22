JUST IN | State secures verbal guilty plea agreement with man accused of murdering Tshegofatso Pule

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has confirmed that the State has reached a verbal guilty plea agreement with Muzikayise Malephane, the man accused of murdering Tshegofatso Pule.

The NPA's Phindi Mjonondwane confirmed this development to News24 via text soon after the case was postponed on Friday morning.

The State says the next step "is for the defence to reduce it to writing and submit it to the State".

Malephane, 31, was set to go on trial this morning, but the matter was postponed yet again.

He was accused of killing Pule in June, when she was eight months pregnant.

This is a developing story. More to follow.