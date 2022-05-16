JUST IN | Stellenbosch University student's belongings urinated on in allegedly racist incident





An allegedly racist incident occurred at Stellenbosch University over the weekend.



According to the SA Students' Congress (Sasco), a white student broke into a black student's room at Huis Marais residence and urinated on his belongings.

Sasco said the black student was asleep on Sunday morning when the white student entered his room and urinated on his desk, books and laptops.

Getty Images PHOTO: Getty Images

Stellenbosch University confirmed the incident and said it would release a detailed statement.



The university's student representative council (SRC) chairperson, Viwe Kobokana, said a meeting had been scheduled with the victim and university.

The SRC will issue a statement after the meeting on Monday, she said.

This is a developing story. More to follow.





