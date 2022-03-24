1h ago

add bookmark

Suspended Bolt driver accused of raping four women denied bail

accreditation
Canny Maphanga
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The Randburg Magistrate's court.
The Randburg Magistrate's court.
Gallo Images
  • A suspended Bolt driver, accused raping multiple passengers, has been denied bail.
  • The court found that he failed to prove exceptional circumstances to be released on bail.
  • The matter returns to court in June.

A suspended Bolt driver accused of four rapes was denied bail in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

Magistrate Godwin Sadiki ruled that the man, who cannot be identified until he pleads, had failed to prove exceptional circumstances as to why bail should be granted.

The 25-year-old man is accused of raping four women. Three of them were allegedly raped after requesting a ride on the e-hailing app Bolt.

It was revealed in court that the man had joined the e-hailing platform as a driver on 9 January this year.

The first rape is alleged to have occurred only eight days later on 17 January after the victim requested a ride on the app, while the second happened on 29 January after another woman also used the app. 

The third rape is alleged to have taken place on 2 February. The woman did not request a ride. The accused found her at a Capitec ATM and allegedly lured her under the guise that he needed assistance.


He is accused of having raped the fourth woman on 24 February after she had requested a ride.

The driver, who has since been suspended by Bolt, was arrested at Kya Sands informal settlement on Saturday 26 February.

He faces four counts of rape, four counts of kidnapping, and two of robbery.

READ | 'Behaviour of a serial rapist': State argues against bail for Bolt driver accused of 4 rapes

The State vehemently opposed bail, arguing that "there is a chance that the accused will commit rape again should he be released," adding that he displayed the "behaviour of a serial rapist".

The accused, however, told the court that he plans to plead not guilty to the charges, and denied raping any women.

He further claimed the identity parade he was subjected to - where three of the women positively identified him - was compromised because his picture was circulated over social media before his arrest.

He remains in custody and the matter was postponed to 21 June for further investigations.


We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
boltgautenggender-based violencecrime
Lottery
Super Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What would you like to see happen to Covid-19 regulations?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
All regulations lifted
66% - 4279 votes
All regulations lifted, but masks should stay
29% - 1858 votes
Tougher regulations
6% - 377 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Teens in mental health crisis amid pandemic

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Teens in mental health crisis amid pandemic
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: How to recognise the signs of a teen close to breaking point

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: How to recognise the signs of a teen close to breaking point
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.70
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
19.40
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
16.15
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.02
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.8%
Gold
1,952.51
+0.4%
Silver
25.26
+0.6%
Palladium
2,536.00
+0.5%
Platinum
1,028.89
+0.4%
Brent Crude
121.60
+5.0%
Top 40
68,313
+0.1%
All Share
74,939
+0.1%
Resource 10
83,569
+0.4%
Industrial 25
80,861
-0.1%
Financial 15
17,121
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its...

07 Mar

WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its kind in township
FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver

07 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to...

05 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to 'Manenberg serial cat killer'
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22077.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo