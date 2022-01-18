JUST IN | Taxi boss' murder stalls MyCiTi N2 Express bus service, sparks fear of industry violence

The Congress of Democratic Taxi Association (Codeta) general secretary Cecil Dibela has been shot dead.

Dibela was among the signatories party to the agreement to revive the MyCiTi N2 Express bus route.

The N2 Express route has been out of operation since a dispute arose among taxi industry shareholders.

The City of Cape Town's efforts to restart the MyCiTi N2 Express bus route from Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha has been dealt a blow after one of the taxi bosses who was a signatory to the agreement was shot dead.

The Congress of Democratic Taxi Association (Codeta) general secretary Cecil Dibela was killed on Monday afternoon at Monwabisi beach.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi confirmed the murder.

"Upon arrival, they found the body of an unknown man next to the road who sustained gunshot wounds to his head. The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. The motive for the attack is taxi related. The unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. Harare police is investigating a murder," he said.

On Tuesday, the City, along with taxi bosses, were scheduled to sign an agreement that would enable the MyCiTi N2 Express buses to operate on the Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain routes.

The service was abruptly halted in May 2019 amid disagreements over its rollout.

Officials were expected to hold the signing at a secret location on Tuesday.

After a more than two year absence, the City of Cape Town recently announced that the service was set to return, adding that it "successfully concluded the supply chain management process".

The process allowed the City to enter into a contract with the N2 Express Joint Venture (JV) Vehicle Operating Company which operated the MyCiTi N2 Express since its inception in July 2014.

Mayoral committee member for transport, Roberto Quintas, said the alleged hit on Dibela was devastating and distressing.

He said:

We extend our heartfelt sympathies to his family, and condemn the fatal brutality that has the potential to throw the City into a spate of taxi conflict, causing danger and disruption in the lives of our commuters.

He added that it was also devastating for the resumption of the MyCiTi N2 Express service.

"The late Mr Dibela was the board member authorised to sign on behalf of Codeta and with this tragic event, there is now uncertainty as to the signing of this contract," he said.

Codeta spokesperson Andile Khanyi told News24 they were saddened by Dibela's murder.

"We don't know what was the cause of this killing. We have lost one of our great leaders. We heard the news yesterday and we as Codeta are all shocked by this because he was a man with a vision," Khanyi said.

