JUST IN | Taxi operators block N2 as CATA, Codeta embark on strike action

A taxi strike in Cape Town caused major backlogs on the N2 highway on Thursday morning.

In addition, three Golden Arrow buses were torched in protest action in Nyanga, Bloekombos and on Eisleben Road, according to Golden Arrow Bus Services spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer.

Taxi operators obstructed the thoroughfare into the city centre at Mew Way, City of Cape Town Traffic Services spokesperson Richard Coleman added.

Taxi associations affiliated to the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (CATA) and Cape Organisation for the Democratic Taxi Association (Codeta) have embarked on the strike.

Taxi operators will march to Premier Alan Winde's office to voice their grievances over the impoundment of taxis and other issues affecting the industry, CATA spokesperson Mandla Hermanus said.





