JUST IN | Tazne van Wyk’s murderer found guilty

The Western Cape High Court has found that eight-year-old Tazne van Wyk was kidnapped, brutally raped and murdered by the man on trial.

"The State has indeed established the accused is guilty beyond reasonable doubt," said Judge Alan Maher on the third day of judgment.

Tazne disappeared on 7 February 2020 and the man was arrested in Cradock 10 days later in a sting set up by his ex-wife. He told police where to look for her body. She was found on her back on bits of broken cardboard and carpet. Her left hand had been hacked off, probably to hide DNA from where she scratched him while being attacked.

He tried to pin it on unidentified black men and a woman in a taxi.

When he killed her he had not only absconded from parole, but also skipped court appearances for the assault of his daughter.

He was also found guilty of many of the charges of rape levelled against him by his daughter and granddaughter and was found guilty of incest as a result of the rape of his daughter, who gave birth to a son. He can't be named to protect their privacy.



