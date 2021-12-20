JUST IN | 'Technical fault' leaves parts of Cape Town without power

A power outage has left large parts of Cape Town without electricity.



City of Cape Town spokesperson Priya Reddy said a "big supply fault" on Monday evening led to the sudden blackout.

The City's Twitter account called it "a technical fault on the grid".

The outage stretched from the Atlantic Seaboard to parts of Woodstock and surrounds.

"The City is attending to the outage. No estimated time for restoration is available," Reddy said.

Electricity notice:



Due to a technical fault on the grid, Area 7 has lost its power supply.



City teams are hard at work fixing the unplanned fault.

Unfortunately, it is not clear at this stage when power will be restored.#CTNews pic.twitter.com/cLuweWu0FR — City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) December 20, 2021

Seems There’s An Unscheduled Power Cut



In My Hood Of Cape Town



It Doesn’t Happen Often



And EskomSePush Has No Notice



Anybody Else’s Power Cut? — Karen Anne Bloem (@kabloemski) December 20, 2021

Cape Town is without power. We want to speak to the Manager! — Goodman Sibeko ???? (@ProfGSibeko) December 20, 2021

This is a developing story.