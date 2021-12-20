38m ago

JUST IN | 'Technical fault' leaves parts of Cape Town without power

Ntwaagae Seleka
A power outage has left large parts of Cape Town without electricity.

City of Cape Town spokesperson Priya Reddy said a "big supply fault" on Monday evening led to the sudden blackout.

The City's Twitter account called it "a technical fault on the grid".

The outage stretched from the Atlantic Seaboard to parts of Woodstock and surrounds.

"The City is attending to the outage. No estimated time for restoration is available," Reddy said.

This is a developing story.

Read more on:
western capeelectricity
