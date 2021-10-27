JUST IN | Tembisa 10: Gauteng govt to take legal action against Independent Media over accusations

The Gauteng government says it will be taking legal action against the Independent Media group over its "serious allegations" made against health professionals and officials.

It said court papers would be served on the company in due course.

Group chairperson Iqbal Survé had on Wednesday detailed claims of a conspiracy, which involved human trafficking, cover-ups and a doctor who operates under a pseudonym.

The Gauteng government has indicated that it will be taking legal action against the Independent Media group over its "serious allegations made against nurses, doctors, hospital management and health officials".

This is after the company made the allegations at a press conference on Wednesday in Cape Town. The press conference had been held to address questions about a story written in the Pretoria News about the mysterious Tembisa decuplets.

The province has instructed the State Attorney to institute legal action against the company.

Provincial spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga said a senior counsel has been briefed and court papers would be served on the Independent Media in due course.

"The provincial government cannot stand by while serious allegations are made against nurses, doctors, hospital management and health officials. These are women and men of integrity who are working selflessly and honestly every day to save lives and at times even risking their own lives," Mhaga said.

An independent external investigation found that the Pretoria News was "reckless" to publish a story penned by editor Piet Rampedi, which claimed that a Tembisa woman, Gosiame Sithole, had given birth to 10 babies.

The veracity of the story was widely questioned when several elements couldn't be proven, including where Sithole had given birth.



The father of the children admitted that he had not seen the babies and had relied on Sithole's account when he posed for cameras as the parent of newly-born decuplets.

The media company instituted several probes into the story regarding how it was handled. It included investigations internally by the editor, the office of Independent Media's press ombud, Independent Media's investigation division, and an independent external investigation, chaired by advocate Michael Donen.

Donen's report said the publication of the story was "reckless" and found that Rampedi had breached Independent Media's code of ethics. He recommended disciplinary action be taken against Rampedi.

However, Independent Media chairperson Iqbal Survé, who had previously backed his title editor, said Rampedi should be given a pass, despite the serious finding.

Survé said the story on the babies was a "feel good" article and not an investigative report. But, so far, neither man has yet answered why the basic tenets of journalism, including corroborating claims or asking for additional information to substantiate claims, were not followed.

Instead, Survé detailed claims of a conspiracy, which involved human trafficking, cover-ups and a doctor who operates under a pseudonym.

Survé provided very little, if any, evidence to substantiate the findings, rather promising that all would be revealed in a documentary series, which all his titles would carry.



The businessman made broad claims that government officials were part of a conspiracy to discredit Independent Media.

The accuracy of the story came into question after reports emerged that Sithole gave birth at the Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria, which the hospital disputed.

Dr Mpho Pooe, an independent obstetrician and gynaecologist, was tasked with the examination of Sithole after her release from Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital.

According to Pooe, Sithole was unequivocally pregnant, and had undergone a caesarean-section recently.



But Mhaga maintained on Wednesday that doctors who conducted various medical tests upon her admission in June 2021 established that she did not give birth to any babies nor was she pregnant in recent times.

"Government is duty bound to protect the integrity of all government officials as well as that of public institutions," he said.