46m ago

add bookmark

JUST IN | Tembisa 10: Gauteng govt to take legal action against Independent Media over accusations

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka, Marvin Charles and Tebogo Monama
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The Gauteng provincial government has indicated that it it will be taking legal action against Independent Media group. (Picture: Lerato Maduna)
The Gauteng provincial government has indicated that it it will be taking legal action against Independent Media group. (Picture: Lerato Maduna)
  • The Gauteng government says it will be taking legal action against the Independent Media group over its "serious allegations" made against health professionals and officials.
  • It said court papers would be served on the company in due course.
  • Group chairperson Iqbal Survé had on Wednesday detailed claims of a conspiracy, which involved human trafficking, cover-ups and a doctor who operates under a pseudonym.

The Gauteng government has indicated that it will be taking legal action against the Independent Media group over its "serious allegations made against nurses, doctors, hospital management and health officials".

This is after the company made the allegations at a press conference on Wednesday in Cape Town. The press conference had been held to address questions about a story written in the Pretoria News about the mysterious Tembisa decuplets.

The province has instructed the State Attorney to institute legal action against the company.

Provincial spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga said a senior counsel has been briefed and court papers would be served on the Independent Media in due course.

READ | Tembisa 10: 'Up to them what they do with the report', says advocate who led probe into alleged fake story

"The provincial government cannot stand by while serious allegations are made against nurses, doctors, hospital management and health officials. These are women and men of integrity who are working selflessly and honestly every day to save lives and at times even risking their own lives," Mhaga said.

An independent external investigation found that the Pretoria News was "reckless" to publish a story penned by editor Piet Rampedi, which claimed that a Tembisa woman, Gosiame Sithole, had given birth to 10 babies.

The veracity of the story was widely questioned when several elements couldn't be proven, including where Sithole had given birth.

The father of the children admitted that he had not seen the babies and had relied on Sithole's account when he posed for cameras as the parent of newly-born decuplets.

The media company instituted several probes into the story regarding how it was handled. It included investigations internally by the editor, the office of Independent Media's press ombud, Independent Media's investigation division, and an independent external investigation, chaired by advocate Michael Donen.

Donen's report said the publication of the story was "reckless" and found that Rampedi had breached Independent Media's code of ethics. He recommended disciplinary action be taken against Rampedi.

However, Independent Media chairperson Iqbal Survé, who had previously backed his title editor, said Rampedi should be given a pass, despite the serious finding.

Survé said the story on the babies was a "feel good" article and not an investigative report. But, so far, neither man has yet answered why the basic tenets of journalism, including corroborating claims or asking for additional information to substantiate claims, were not followed.

Instead, Survé detailed claims of a conspiracy, which involved human trafficking, cover-ups and a doctor who operates under a pseudonym.

Survé provided very little, if any, evidence to substantiate the findings, rather promising that all would be revealed in a documentary series, which all his titles would carry.

The businessman made broad claims that government officials were part of a conspiracy to discredit Independent Media.

The accuracy of the story came into question after reports emerged that Sithole gave birth at the Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria, which the hospital disputed.  

Dr Mpho Pooe, an independent obstetrician and gynaecologist, was tasked with the examination of Sithole after her release from Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital.

According to Pooe, Sithole was unequivocally pregnant, and had undergone a caesarean-section recently. 

But Mhaga maintained on Wednesday that doctors who conducted various medical tests upon her admission in June 2021 established that she did not give birth to any babies nor was she pregnant in recent times.

"Government is duty bound to protect the integrity of all government officials as well as that of public institutions," he said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgtembisa 10media
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should Proteas star Quinton de Kock continue playing at the T20 World Cup even if he doesn't take the knee in support of the fight against racism?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! He should be allowed to show his support any way he chooses
37% - 1400 votes
No! If De Kock refuses to unite with his teammates, then he should be on the next plane home
13% - 468 votes
The only ones at fault here are Cricket SA, who have sabotaged another Proteas World Cup
50% - 1866 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future

25 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future
PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed

21 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation

18 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation
PODCAST | The Story: Is dognapping on the rise?

16 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Is dognapping on the rise?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy

14 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.97
-1.2%
Rand - Pound
20.59
-0.9%
Rand - Euro
17.37
-1.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.23
-1.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.6%
Gold
1,792.84
0.0%
Silver
24.10
-0.2%
Palladium
1,980.00
-1.6%
Platinum
1,018.66
-1.4%
Brent Crude
86.40
+0.5%
Top 40
60,797
-0.3%
All Share
67,494
-0.3%
Resource 10
63,048
-0.9%
Industrial 25
87,148
-0.1%
Financial 15
14,043
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21300.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo