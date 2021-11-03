1h ago

add bookmark

'The results are frightening' - ActionSA claims ballot paper name exclusion prejudiced it

accreditation
Juniour Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • ActionSA claims there is tangible proof that the absence of its name from ward ballot papers has significantly prejudiced the party. 
  • "The results reveal that we are sitting on 30% less on the ward ballot than we are on the PR ballot," national chairperson Michael Beaumont has said.
  • The party is considering its options.

With 65% of the municipal votes having been announced, ActionSA says there is tangible proof that the absence of the party's name from ward ballot papers has significantly prejudiced it.

News24 Elections Forecaster: see who is expected to win - or lose - in SA's metros

Speaking to News24 from the Electoral Commission of SA's (IEC) results operation centre in Pretoria, ActionSA national chairperson Michael Beaumont said the party's analysis showed a significantly lower voting percentage in the ward ballot, which excluded the party's name, compared to the proportional representation (PR) ballot.

"One of the things that we are busy analysing right now is the impact of the name absence on the ballot paper, on the ward ballot in particular actually, which does not have the name ActionSA, and the results are quite frightening. 

READ | Electoral Court dismisses ActionSA's urgent application regarding its name on ballot papers

"The results reveal that we are sitting on 30% less on the ward ballot than we are on the PR ballot. You can argue that...this discrepancy may be as a result of vote splitting and that would be logical, but we are getting a very real sense that people really struggled to find ActionSA on the ballot paper, which is something that we are very concerned about. 

SOWETO, SOUTH AFRICA - OCTOBER 27: Herman Mashaba
Herman Mashaba campaigns in Soweto.

"This is why we went to court [previously] and this is what we were trying to avoid...now there is potentially a very real prejudice that ActionSA may have to consider our approach to," Beaumont said.

In the previous case before the Electoral Court, the IEC, through its legal representatives, cited previous judgments when it argued that for the relief ActionSA sought, there had to be actual prejudice that could be measured - not perceived prejudice.

READ | Herman Mashaba gains ground in Johannesburg as ANC buckles in Soweto

Beaumont said the Electoral Court has still not shared its reasoning for ruling against the party

He also bemoaned the low voter turnout, saying that it is an indictment on politicians - not voters. 

Action South Africa leader Herman Mashaba (C) sing
Herman Mashaba stands with supporters at Action SA's manifesto launch.

"It's (the low turnout) a subject of two things, I don't think South Africans are lazy or lack engagement. That's an indictment on politicians - not voters. Political parties have not given the electorate enough reasons to trust them and as a result, they have chosen to stay away. We as ActionSA are also not too naïve to believe that we can change all the voter dissatisfaction after just one vote."

He added that another reason for the lack of participation in the elections was because the IEC had not made clear the measures it would be put in place to ensure that voting stations would not be super spreaders.

"I am a member of the party liaison committee and still didn't fully understand what measures were going to be put in place. So imagine an ordinary citizen. How were they to believe that those stations [would be] safe?" he said.

Stay updated with News24's latest coverage, opinion and analysis of Elections 2021. Check out results from the previous municipal elections.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
actionsamichael beaumontpoliticselections 2021
Lottery
R500k for one Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think the ANC will go below 50% in the 2024 election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, they won't be able to recover
84% - 729 votes
No, they will be able to regain support
16% - 137 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

29 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future

25 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future
PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed

21 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation

18 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.40
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
20.97
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.83
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.45
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.3%
Gold
1,782.92
-0.3%
Silver
23.56
+0.2%
Palladium
2,007.00
-0.5%
Platinum
1,046.22
+0.5%
Brent Crude
84.72
+0.0%
Top 40
61,522
+0.7%
All Share
68,168
+0.8%
Resource 10
63,681
+1.7%
Industrial 25
88,778
+0.3%
Financial 15
14,131
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21306.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo