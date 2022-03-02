16m ago

JUST IN | 'This was not politically motivated' - Premier Alan Winde on firing MEC Albert Fritz

Marvin Charles
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde
PHOTO: Samantha Lee-Jacobs/People's Post
  • Western Cape Premier Alan Winde denied claims of political interference in the dismissal of MEC Albert Fritz.
  • Winde appeared before the Western Cape Standing Committee on Community Safety on Wednesday after he fired Fritz, following the release of an independent report on allegations of sexual misconduct against Fritz.
  • Fritz is set to approach the courts and has vowed to take the report on review.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has shot down claims that the release of the findings of an independent investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct against former Community and Safety MEC Albert Fritz was politically motivated.

Winde appeared before the Standing Committee on Community and Safety on Wednesday, a mere 24 hours after the release of the much-awaited findings in a report compiled by advocate Jennifer Williams.

And opposition parties held no punches when they grilled him over his decision to fire Fritz.

Winde told them: 

This was not politically motivated. This was about justice that gender-based violence is dealt with decisively and that people are given a proper platform to deal with this and there are consequences.

Winde said he acted swiftly after he was made aware of the allegations in November last year.

"I was angry. I was disappointed. I worked with him, and this is difficult stuff. There is no party political interference in this. I take my job very seriously. I was on an emotional rollercoaster," he said.

Briefing the committee, Williams said: "The allegations range from sexual comments, inappropriate touching, attempts to kiss and kissing without consent and sexual intercourse. They range over a number of years and a number of incidents.".

"She added:

Many of the youngsters provided images and videos to us because they had never travelled before. They documented their lives. We provided Fritz with the images so I wouldn't draw any aspirations that this was a conspiracy because some of it was obtained through the investigation and without witnesses.

The independent investigation found "sufficient credibility" in the allegations of sexual misconduct and alcohol abuse.

Fritz broke his silence on Tuesday after resigning from the party.

Albert Fritz
Albert Fritz

He vowed to take the report on review and to approach the courts.

"It is absolutely clear that the last two months' ordeal is a consequence of political orchestration in order to assassinate my character and ensure my departure from political and executive office. This repugnant agenda seeks to attain power at all costs, without consideration of the affects it has on real people," Fritz said.

