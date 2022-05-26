1h ago

add bookmark

Three brothers die at school after allegedly consuming energy drink given by father

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Three siblings died after allegedly drinking an energy beverage at school.
  • They were given the energy drink by their father on Thursday morning.
  • Their other sibling was hospitalised, and another didn't consume the drink.

Three brothers died after they allegedly consumed an energy drink given to them by their father.

The three siblings, aged 6, 13 and 16, died on Thursday morning.

The deceased were pupils at Ratanda Primary and Khanya Lesedi Secondary Schools in Ratanda.

Gauteng's education department spokesperson, Steve Mabona, said the trio and two other siblings were given the energy drinks by their father on Thursday morning.

"Four siblings consumed the energy drink after arriving at school. Sadly, two of them died at the school after complaining of stomach pains.

"The third sibling died on the way to the nearest hospital. The fourth sibling is in a critical condition at the hospital. Fortunately, the fifth sibling did not consume the energy drink," Mabona said.

READ | 3 children die of food poisoning at Mpumalanga primary school

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi expressed his grief at the tragic news.

"I wish to convey my sincerest condolences to the deceased pupils' family, particularly their mother. I extend my condolences to friends, fellow pupils and teachers, especially those who had witnessed these tragic incidents," Lesufi said.

The department said the precise cause of death was unknown at this stage.

"… law enforcement agencies are investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths. The department has dispatched its psycho-social support unit to counsel the affected schools and bereaved family," Mabona said.

Lesufi is expected to visit the family and both schools on Thursday.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
panyanza lesufigautengjohannesburgeducationhealth
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Have you and your family been counted in Census 2022?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
47% - 3562 votes
No
53% - 3991 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues

21 May

PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?

14 May

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.76
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
19.83
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.91
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.17
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.2%
Gold
1,847.22
-0.3%
Silver
21.94
-0.2%
Palladium
2,004.00
-0.3%
Platinum
948.50
+0.1%
Brent Crude
114.03
+0.4%
Top 40
63,019
+3.0%
All Share
69,484
+2.8%
Resource 10
76,495
+2.8%
Industrial 25
75,125
+3.4%
Financial 15
15,846
+2.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | Businessman 'moved' by Dumisani Ngobese's resilience, offers the...

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Businessman 'moved' by Dumisani Ngobese's resilience, offers the student a permanent job
FEEL GOOD | Mom and 14-year-old son to climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for...

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Mom and 14-year-old son to climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for the SPCA
PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success

09 May

PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success
Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers

07 May

Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22145.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo