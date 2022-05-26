Three brothers die at school after allegedly consuming energy drink given by father

Three siblings died after allegedly drinking an energy beverage at school.

They were given the energy drink by their father on Thursday morning.

Their other sibling was hospitalised, and another didn't consume the drink.

Three brothers died after they allegedly consumed an energy drink given to them by their father.



The three siblings, aged 6, 13 and 16, died on Thursday morning.

The deceased were pupils at Ratanda Primary and Khanya Lesedi Secondary Schools in Ratanda.

Gauteng's education department spokesperson, Steve Mabona, said the trio and two other siblings were given the energy drinks by their father on Thursday morning.

"Four siblings consumed the energy drink after arriving at school. Sadly, two of them died at the school after complaining of stomach pains.

"The third sibling died on the way to the nearest hospital. The fourth sibling is in a critical condition at the hospital. Fortunately, the fifth sibling did not consume the energy drink," Mabona said.

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi expressed his grief at the tragic news.

"I wish to convey my sincerest condolences to the deceased pupils' family, particularly their mother. I extend my condolences to friends, fellow pupils and teachers, especially those who had witnessed these tragic incidents," Lesufi said.

The department said the precise cause of death was unknown at this stage.

"… law enforcement agencies are investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths. The department has dispatched its psycho-social support unit to counsel the affected schools and bereaved family," Mabona said.



Lesufi is expected to visit the family and both schools on Thursday.

