BREAKING | Cops release 3 men in 'middle of the night' after arrests for AKA murder

Three men have been released after they were taken into custody along with two others in Belhar, Cape Town, on Sunday, according to their lawyer.



It was reported that the men were wanted in connection with the murders of rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and his friend, Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane.

Forbes and Motsoane were shot dead in Morningside, Durban, in February.

The arrest of the five men, in two operations, has been shrouded in mystery as police have revealed very little about why they were taken in.

Plain-clothed officers cornered the men in a quiet corner of Erica Square shopping centre in Belhar on Sunday morning.

Netwerk24 reported that the officers had been tailing the men for two weeks. This, after DNA and the fingerprint of one of the suspects were discovered in the getaway vehicle that was found deserted in Umlazi after Forbes and Motsoane were gunned down.

Speaking to News24 on Thursday morning, advocate Annelene van den Heever said her three clients were released "in the middle of the night" on Wednesday. She added that her fourth client was still in custody.

Van den Heever was en route to the Durban Magistrate's Court and expected that more information would come to light during the course of the morning.



Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda the police didn't have any further information "because we don't know anything about the arrests".

Police sources in KwaZulu-Natal told News24 that the men had not been linked to the murders, but that investigators were determining whether they were wanted for other crimes.

This is a developing story.