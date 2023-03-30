26m ago

Share

BREAKING | Cops release 3 men in 'middle of the night' after arrests for AKA murder

accreditation
Nicole McCain and Sheldon Morais
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

Three men have been released after they were taken into custody along with two others in Belhar, Cape Town, on Sunday, according to their lawyer.

It was reported that the men were wanted in connection with the murders of rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and his friend, Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane.

Forbes and Motsoane were shot dead in Morningside, Durban, in February.

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

The arrest of the five men, in two operations, has been shrouded in mystery as police have revealed very little about why they were taken in.

Plain-clothed officers cornered the men in a quiet corner of Erica Square shopping centre in Belhar on Sunday morning.

Netwerk24 reported that the officers had been tailing the men for two weeks. This, after DNA and the fingerprint of one of the suspects were discovered in the getaway vehicle that was found deserted in Umlazi after Forbes and Motsoane were gunned down.

WATCH | How men linked to AKA’s murder were arrested – 1 600km from Durban crime scene

Speaking to News24 on Thursday morning, advocate Annelene van den Heever said her three clients were released "in the middle of the night" on Wednesday. She added that her fourth client was still in custody.

Van den Heever was en route to the Durban Magistrate's Court and expected that more information would come to light during the course of the morning.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda the police didn't have any further information "because we don't know anything about the arrests".

Police sources in KwaZulu-Natal told News24 that the men had not been linked to the murders, but that investigators were determining whether they were wanted for other crimes.

This is a developing story.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
tebello motsoaneakakiernan forbeswestern capekwazulu-natalcrime and courtscrime
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think South Africa has descended into a mafia state?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, that’s a bit extreme
7% - 344 votes
Yes, and it’s becoming normalised
93% - 4626 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | On the run: a rape confession, murder plot and R800 000 in unpaid rent. Where is Thabo...

29 Mar

LISTEN | On the run: a rape confession, murder plot and R800 000 in unpaid rent. Where is Thabo Bester?
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.07
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
22.31
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
19.63
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.14
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.1%
Platinum
968.59
+0.9%
Palladium
1,438.35
-0.7%
Gold
1,966.34
+0.1%
Silver
23.58
+1.1%
Brent Crude
78.28
-0.5%
Top 40
71,437
+0.8%
All Share
77,060
+0.8%
Resource 10
67,747
+1.6%
Industrial 25
103,782
+0.5%
Financial 15
15,709
+0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

22 Mar

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
'That's Brad Binder!' - dreams really do come true as SA teen rider Ora Phiri...

20 Mar

'That's Brad Binder!' - dreams really do come true as SA teen rider Ora Phiri meets his MotoGP hero
WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking...

15 Mar

WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking R12.5m prize
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH: How to get your business ready for tax year-end

23 Mar

WATCH: How to get your business ready for tax year-end
What if I could invest in my daughter's future by cutting out luxuries?

23 Mar

What if I could invest in my daughter's future by cutting out luxuries?
How this tech giant is elevating smartphone photography to greater heights

20 Mar

How this tech giant is elevating smartphone photography to greater heights
What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?

17 Mar

What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23081.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo