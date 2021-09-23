46m ago

Three senior Gauteng govt officials face charges over R431m school decontamination tenders

Sesona Ngqakamba
  • The SIU is probing the irregular awarding of tenders for school decontamination, which cost Gauteng's education department R431 million.
  • The department received an independent legal advisory report last week. 
  • More people could be charged, the department said. 

The Gauteng Department of Education has laid charges against three senior managers over R431 million spent on the decontamination of schools last year.

This is as the department implements recommendations received from the Special Investigating Unit's (SIU) report into the monies spent on decontaminating schools.

According to department spokesperson Steve Mabona, the officials were served with the charges on Wednesday. 

The R431 million was for decontamination, disinfecting, deep cleaning and sanitisation of schools and offices, News24 reported. 

"Following the referral by the SIU and the analysis of the evidence, it has been recommended that the Head of Supply Chain, Chief Director for Infrastructure Development and Acting Director for Auxiliary Services be charged in accordance to the findings in the investigation report," Mabona said. 

The department said it could not rule out the possibility of charging other people as investigations continued. 

It said it intended for the process to be facilitated by an independent body, and had in the meantime approached the Office of the State Attorney to assist in appointing a senior official to preside over the matter.

"Subsequently, an experienced advocate has been appointed in that regard and hearings are set to begin from 5 October 2021."


News24 previously reported that the department had received an independent legal advisory report on how to implement the SIU's recommendations. 

It also met with the SIU about as it probes the money spent on school. 

