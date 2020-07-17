1h ago

Thulas Nxesi tests positive for Covid-19

Alex Mitchley
Minister of Employment and Labour Thulas Nxesi.
Minister of Employment and Labour Thulas Nxesi.
Felix Dlangamandla
  • Five South African ministers, including two deputy ministers, have tested positive for Covid-19.
  • The latest is Minister of Employment and Labour Thulas Nxesi, who tested positive on Friday.
  • However, Defence and Military Veterans Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and Deputy Minister of Correctional Services Nkosi Phathekile Holomisa have recovered.

Minister of Employment and Labour Thulas Nxesi has tested positive for Covid-19.

According to a statement from the Presidency, Nxesi received his test results earlier on Friday.

Cabinet Spokesperson Phumla Williams said the positive test was Nxesi's fourth round of tests conducted since the outbreak of the virus in South Africa.

"Minister Nxesi is in self-isolation and will continue to work from home. All members of the office of the minister, who have come in contact with him, will also undergo testing," Williams said.

READ | Gwede Mantashe, wife Nolwandle test positive for Covid-19

"The minister remains in high spirits and confident that he will beat the virus."

Nxesi is the fifth Cabinet member to test positive for Covid-19, following Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe, who, along with his wife, Nolwandle, tested positive for the virus earlier this week.

Defence and Military Veterans Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and her husband, Charles, who is the national security advisor to the president, also tested positive - but have since recovered.

Two deputy ministers have also tested positive for Covid-19.

READ | Defence Minister Mapisa-Nqakula and her husband recover from Covid-19

Deputy Minister of Social Development Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu and Deputy Minister of Correctional Services Nkosi Phathekile Holomisa also tested positive.

Holomisa has also since recovered.

"We once again extend our well wishes to all persons currently battling with the virus a speedy recovery. In the same vein, we extend our sincere condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones due to Covid-19," Williams said.

"Let us all play our part by giving earnest support to those who are fighting this virus.

"In protecting ourselves, our families and communities, let us continue to observe all health protocols and regularly wash our hands, properly wear our masks and practice physical distancing. Together, we can beat the coronavirus."

