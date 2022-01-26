1h ago

Thulsie twins trial: Strict conditions for media coverage amid safety concerns

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka
Brendon-Lee and his twin brother Tony-Lee Thulsie.
Ntwaagae Seleka
  • The much-awaited Thulsie twins' trial is expected to begin, but there are strict conditions for the media.
  • Broadcast media have been given strict conditions for their coverage.
  • Newzroom Afrika brought an application to broadcast the proceedings entirely.

The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg has allowed the Thulsie twins' terrorism trial to be broadcast, but under strict conditions.

The ruling was made after State advocate Adele Barnard and the advocate representing the twins, Abubakar Omar, agreed on the manner in which the matter should be broadcast.

The parties were concerned about the safety of witnesses and the accused.

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng found: "The objections by the two parties have merits. The media taking part [in the matter] will be curtailed a bit. It is not an absolute bar.

"I am persuaded to agree with the State and defence. The media is permitted to broadcast audio recordings of the proceedings and/or delayed broadcast and/or extracts of the proceedings as agreed to between [the] State and defence and Newzroom Afrika.

"This only relates to only what is happening in court."

READ | 'It's preposterous' - Judge slams request to postpone Thulsie twins terror trial to March

Brendon-Lee and his twin brother Tony-Lee Thulsie are accused of plotting to bomb the US Embassy, Jewish institutions and the UK High Commission. They are allegedly linked to the jihadist group known as the Islamist State.

They are facing terrorism charges and have been in custody since they were arrested in July 2016 in raids in various parts of Gauteng. Initially, they abandoned their bail application but later applied for their release. The application was refused.

The court case has been affected by delays, including the defence's application for the withdrawal of the matter.

The case continues.

