Just in time: Joburg's budget debate under way, despite MMC's late arrival

Alex Patrick
The City of Johannesburg's budget debate was late to start as Finance MMC Dada Morero arrived late to the council.

The debate follows Morero's budget speech on Tuesday and preceded a vote to adopt the proposed R80.9 billion budget.

On Monday, Speaker Colleen Makhubele warned the city would fall under administration if the budget was not approved on Wednesday.

However, Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda is confident the budget will be approved as the coalition has the numbers to pass the vote.

Meanwhile, at 10:45, the council took a 30-minute caucus break as requested by the Patriotic Alliance.

READ | City of Joburg budget speech: Bit of razzle-dazzle before horror show

The council was notably empty, with many councillors reportedly stuck on the N1 through southern Johannesburg because of a service delivery protest by Diepkloof hostel residents.

Morero, delegated authority by the mayor to facilitate the budget process, must be in the house for the debate to be heard.

Speaking to News24, Gwamanda said if Morero was not present on Wednesday, he would rescind the powers so the process could continue.

But the MMC arrived by 11:30 when the council commenced. 

