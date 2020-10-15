26m ago

JUST IN | Top cop Bonang Mgwenya suspended

Jeanette Chabalala

Top cop Lieutenant General Bonang Mgwenya, who was arrested during a pre-dawn raid on Monday, has been suspended.

News24 has reliably learnt that Mgwenya was served with the letter on Wednesday.

On Monday, after her arrest and court appearance, SAPS sent her a letter notifying her of its intention to suspend or temporarily transfer her in terms of the police disciplinary regulations.

On Wednesday morning national police commissioner General Khehla John Sitole took the decision to officially suspend her effective from 15 October 2020.

“The SAPS is suffering a severe wound in the form of corruption. But as we continue to clean our ranks, the scar of it will remind us that we should never suffer such a wound again," said Sitole.

On Tuesday, before Mgwenya was made aware of her suspension, Sitole sent out a letter to all the commissioners informing them that Mgwenya "will be out of office until further notice".

Mgwenya, 56, the deputy national police commissioner, was arrested on Monday morning.

She is "Accused Number 15" in a case also involving former acting national commissioner Khomotso Phahlane, and former Gauteng provincial commissioner Deliwe de Lange, among other generals and senior officers.

She faces charges of corruption, fraud and money laundering for her alleged role in ensuring the contract to supply emergency warning equipment for SAPS in 2017 went to Instrumentation for Traffic Law Enforcement (Pty) Ltd, while she enjoyed an undisclosed close relationship with the company's owner, according to the NPA's Investigating Directorate.

More to follow.

