JUST IN | Truck carrying more than 100 corpses stopped on N2 near Somerset West

A truck carrying more than 100 bodies was stopped on the N2 near Somerset West on Saturday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut confirmed police officers were currently on the scene to investigate the incident.

"We are probing the circumstances under which the corpses were being transported," Traut said.

ALSO READ | Western Cape MEC calls for more police resources after spate of murders

According to information, traffic officials stopped and searched the truck at the N2 weigh bridge near Somerset Mall and found 106 bodies, believed to be Covid-19 victims, inside.

The truck was believed to be en route to the Eastern Cape at the time.

It is understood the driver had a permit to transport the bodies.

This is a developing story.