11m ago

add bookmark

JUST IN | Tshegofatso Pule: Alleged mastermind behind her murder lodges second bail bid

Canny Maphanga
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Ntuthuko Shoba.
Ntuthuko Shoba.
Photo: Trevor Kunene/Gallo Images/Daily Sun

Ntuthuko Shoba, the man accused of plotting Tshegofatso Pule's murder, is launching a second bail application at the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court.

"The State vs Shoba's next court date is 25 March for bail on new facts. He [has] appointed a new legal team," Gauteng NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said on Thursday.

Shoba, Pule's former lover, is accused of premeditated murder.

REFRESHER | Everything you need to know about the Tshegofatso Pule murder

He was arrested in February after the man who confessed to murdering her, Muzikayise Malephane, turned State witness.

Pule was eight months pregnant when she was allegedly killed.

The beautician's body was allegedly found hanging from a tree in Roodepoort on the West Rand in June 2020.

Malephane confessed, in a plea agreement, that Shoba was the mastermind behind the murder because "... he [allegedly] did not want his wife to find out about the unborn child".

During his last appearance in court, Shoba was denied bail after the magistrate, Delise Smith, said there were no exceptional circumstances to warrant his release on bail.

Shoba's advocate, Luyanda Nyangiwe, had argued, among other things, that the JSE analyst was not a danger to the community and would fully cooperate.

He added that Shoba had cooperated with the State at the beginning of the case, when he was not even a suspect.

However, the State opposed his release on bail, arguing that he failed to prove the existence of exceptional circumstances and that he did not meet some of the bail requirements.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
tshegofatso pulegautengjohannesburgcourts
Lottery
3 scoop the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
38% - 6107 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
25% - 4066 votes
No, I don't think they need it
37% - 5951 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.76
(+0.8)
GBP/ZAR
20.57
(+0.5)
EUR/ZAR
17.61
(+0.3)
AUD/ZAR
11.49
(+0.6)
JPY/ZAR
0.14
(+0.5)
Gold
1,729.08
(-0.9)
Silver
26.16
(-0.5)
Platinum
1,216.45
(+0.1)
Brent Crude
68.00
(-0.6)
Palladium
2,702.00
(+5.1)
All Share
66,735
(+0.4)
Top 40
61,062
(+0.4)
Financial 15
12,287
(-0.7)
Industrial 25
86,724
(+0.1)
Resource 10
67,862
(+1.1)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makeshift library a safe haven for Cape Town children living in...

17 Mar

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makeshift library a safe haven for Cape Town children living in gang hotspot
FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record

11 Mar

FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record
FEEL GOOD | Scholarship programme sends Tembisa teen to university

10 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Scholarship programme sends Tembisa teen to university
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21076.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo