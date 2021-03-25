JUST IN | Tshegofatso Pule's killer was her boyfriend, alleged mastermind claims

The alleged mastermind behind the murder of Tshegofatso Pule told the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court that Pule was the girlfriend of her convicted killer, Muzikayise Malephane.

Ntuthuko Shoba revealed this during his second bid for bail.

He said that when he was denied bail after his first bail application, he started opening up to his fellow Krugersdorp prison detainees about the case and denied any involvement in the murder.

A detainee told him he knew someone (Malephane) who had been arrested for the same offence. The detainee allegedly claimed that Malephane had told him Pule was his girlfriend.

Magistrate Delise Smith ruled that the development was a new fact that the court had to consider.

It means the bail application will proceed on a new date.

This is a developing story. More to follow.