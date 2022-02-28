JUST IN | Tshwane adjustment budget vote passed after last minute concession by the DA

The DA-led City of Tshwane coalition passed its adjustment budget after ActionSA had initially threatened to vote against it in council on Monday.

ActionSA described the initial budget as anti-poor in its allocation of funds.

The DA-led coalition was forced to make concessions and commit to allocating more funds towards resolving the Hammanskraal water crisis and resettling the Mamelodi flood victims.

A last minute concession by the DA-led multiparty coalition on Monday prevented the collapse of the coalition agreement in the City of Tshwane, after ActionSA broke ranks with its partners and threatened to vote against the City's adjustment budget.

ActionSA accused the initial budget of being anti-poor and demanded changes to the City's allocation of funds.

Despite attempts by the DA who pleaded with ActionSA to reconsider its position to oppose the adjustment budget as it would mean that the City of Tshwane's budget could go unfunded, the party refused to budge on its threat to vote against the adjustment budget.

Consensus was only reached after the DA-led coalition committed in writing towards allocating funds towards hastening the resolution of the Hammanskraal water crisis and the resettlement of the Mamelodi flood victims.

In a joint statement, the Tshwane multiparty coalition confirmed that it had voted in favour of the adjustment budget.

"As a multiparty coalition, we are proud of the good work done by the coalition government, the mayor, administration and MMCs for all departments in putting together this first adjustment budget of the new term after the elections.

"This budget will prioritise savings towards core delivery services so we accelerate the maintenance of critical infrastructure in water and electricity, fill potholes, repair streetlights, and provide comprehensive urban management," read the statement.

Through a media statement, ActionSA national chairperson Michael Beaumont confirmed that after days of being at an impasse, his party had eventually resolved to support the budget on a, "... basis of a number of important accommodations", being reached.

"The accommodations have included R20 million further funding for the provisions of rudimentary services to informal settlements to provide water and sanitation. Further accommodations were made to increase the budget available for relocating informal settlements, with the budgeted funds available effectively doubled.

"In light of the issues of contractor performance on the Rooiwal Wastewater Treatment Plant, the project addressing the Hammanskraal water crisis, the coalition agreed to ensuring the completion of an investigation into the awarding of the tender for phase 1 of the Rooiwal Wastewater Treatment Plant upgrade to a joint venture including Edwin Sodi.



"We also agreed to the aggressive scale-up of funding for phase 2 of the Rooiwal Wastewater Treatment Plant upgrade for the next financial year beginning in July 2022," said Beaumont.

He added that the multiparty coalition had provided written assurances in respect of the acquisition of land for the Mamelodi flood victims.

"These assurances recognise that the return of funds locked in litigation on this matter will take time and that the project must be fully funded for the new financial year beginning in July 2022," said Beaumont.

Initially, the DA-led coalition had, according to ActionSA, failed to allocate additional funds towards the long standing Hammanskraal water crisis or make financial commitments towards relocating the Mamelodi flood victims.

The adjustment budget was being considered by Tshwane's municipal council on Monday after the vote had to be postponed from last week due to concerns raised by ActionSA.

Monday was the required deadline for the approval of any adjustment to a municipality's budget.

If the DA-led coalition failed to pass the vote, the City's budget could have gone unfunded, jeopardising service delivery programmes in the city.

Initially, ActionSA was unhappy that representations made by the party for inclusion in the adjustment budget were disregarded.

Beaumont said the adjustment budget to be tabled on Monday failed to allocate funds to hasten the resolution of the Hammanskraal water crisis. He added that the budget allocation towards this undertaking was also reduced by R65 million.

"A R98 million proposal for water tankers to serve informal settlements was reduced to R20 million and taken from ActionSA's Human Settlement portfolio, without consultation, and now inexplicably held in the mayor's office. A proposed budget allocation of R44 million to relocate informal settlements has been reduced to R6 million, and the R278 million to relocate the Mamelodi flood victims has been zeroed out," he said.

He said ActionSA wanted a budget, "... that relates to our pro-poor, pro-business service delivery agenda", but the DA-led coalition would not have it.



"As the party with support in all communities, we take our role seriously in ensuring that all residents of these municipalities are served by the programmes of government. ActionSA has even been heavily involved in driving the Hammanskraal water crisis, including holding public hearings headed by experts in human rights, water, and sanitation which produced a report urging Tshwane to expedite a detailed solution," said Beaumont.

ActionSA also said that despite raising concerns with the adjustment budget last week, their requests were not accommodated.

As the meeting was about to begin on Monday, the DA pleaded with ActionSA to reconsider its decision to vote against the adjustment budget of the coalition government, "... in the interest of service delivery to the people of Tshwane".



DA leader John Steenhuisen called on ActionSA to, "... reconsider their bizarre decision to vote against Tshwane's adjusted budget", saying the party had every opportunity and failed to influence the coalition partners.

"This is a budget that ActionSA had every opportunity to influence. Unfortunately, their members of the mayoral committee (MMCs) and councillors failed to do so. The first time mayor Randall Williams and the other parties in the coalition government learnt that ActionSA would oppose the adjustment budget was on Monday last week, days before it was to be tabled in the municipal council for a vote (on Thursday).

"At the caucus meeting where this notice was given, ActionSA councillors made no attempt to come forward with alternative proposes. In fact, they made no effort to articulate what their grievances were about. By this time, ActionSA MMCs had several opportunities, which they failed to use, to propose changes to the adjustment budget. Several budget preparation meetings took place during February," said the DA.

