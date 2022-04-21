JUST IN | Two arrested in connection with protest murder in Soweto, a third was shot dead

Gauteng police arrested two people believed to be linked to the murder of Pimville resident Kgomotso Diale.



Diale died during a violent clash between a group of Pimville residents and members of the nearby Chicken Farm informal settlement on Monday.

On Thursday evening, police said they arrested the two individuals in Soweto and also shot and killed a third person after he apparently pointed a firearm at officers.

Diale, a father of two, was part of a group of residents who marched to the settlement. They claimed the settlement was responsible for the copper theft which caused power cuts in Pimville.

Diale died on the scene, while five others were taken to hospital. Three have since been discharged.

More to follow.