14m ago

add bookmark

JUST IN | Two arrested in connection with protest murder in Soweto, a third was shot dead

accreditation
Malibongwe Dayimani
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

Gauteng police arrested two people believed to be linked to the murder of Pimville resident Kgomotso Diale.

Diale died during a violent clash between a group of Pimville residents and members of the nearby Chicken Farm informal settlement on Monday.

On Thursday evening, police said they arrested the two individuals in Soweto and also shot and killed a third person after he apparently pointed a firearm at officers.

READ | Tensions high after Soweto man killed

Diale, a father of two, was part of a group of residents who marched to the settlement. They claimed the settlement was responsible for the copper theft which caused power cuts in Pimville.

Diale died on the scene, while five others were taken to hospital. Three have since been discharged.

More to follow.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgcrime
Lottery
R83k for 4 Daily Lotto jackpot winners!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 7778 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 3340 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now

26 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.42
-2.6%
Rand - Pound
20.08
-2.2%
Rand - Euro
16.71
-2.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.36
-1.5%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-2.2%
Gold
1,951.36
-0.3%
Silver
24.67
-2.1%
Palladium
2,417.50
-1.8%
Platinum
971.50
-1.9%
Brent Crude
106.80
-0.4%
Top 40
66,418
-0.5%
All Share
73,351
-0.6%
Resource 10
79,659
-3.1%
Industrial 25
80,507
+0.5%
Financial 15
16,495
+1.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | 'Dancing is life': Local choreographer from Lavender Hill crowned SA's best

19 Apr

WATCH | 'Dancing is life': Local choreographer from Lavender Hill crowned SA's best
Bo-Kaap Boeka Collective helps nourish friendship and kindness with giant supper

16 Apr

Bo-Kaap Boeka Collective helps nourish friendship and kindness with giant supper
SA's Aqil Alibhai, 15, on racing Ginetta Cars in Europe and his F1 dream

14 Apr

SA's Aqil Alibhai, 15, on racing Ginetta Cars in Europe and his F1 dream
Crystal is the lady with the bendy face and she’s so successful on social media...

12 Apr

Crystal is the lady with the bendy face and she’s so successful on social media she’s now doing it full time.
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22102.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo