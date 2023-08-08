Two children among five people shot dead in Mbekweni, near Paarl

Police are investigating a Paarl shooting in which five people were killed.
Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
Two children were among five people killed in a shooting at a residence in Mbekweni, near Paarl, on Monday night.
Western Cape police spokesperson, Colonel Andrè Traut, said the victims were two boys, aged 12 and 14, a 34-year-old man, and two women, aged 32 and 39.
No arrests have been made.
Traut said the incident was not related to the ongoing taxi strike in Cape Town.
