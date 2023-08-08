1h ago

Two children among five people shot dead in Mbekweni, near Paarl

Na'ilah Ebrahim
Police are investigating a Paarl shooting in which five people were killed.
Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Two children were among five people killed in a shooting at a residence in Mbekweni, near Paarl, on Monday night.  

Western Cape police spokesperson, Colonel Andrè Traut, said the victims were two boys, aged 12 and 14, a 34-year-old man, and two women, aged 32 and 39. 

No arrests have been made.

Traut said the incident was not related to the ongoing taxi strike in Cape Town.


