Two gunmen on the loose after killing 4, wounding 5 in Gqeberha

Sesona Ngqakamba
Four people have been shot dead in Gqeberha. (Photo by Alet Pretorius/Gallo Images via Getty Images)
National police commissioner General Khehla Sitole instructed Eastern Cape police to launch a 72-hour activation plan to track down two men who shot dead four people in Gqeberha on Wednesday night.

Five others were wounded.

According to Sitole's spokesperson, Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo, it was believed that two unknown men approached a group of "perceived vagrants" in an abandoned building on Clyde Street in Central at about 21:00.

The attackers were apparently searching for someone, and when they were unsuccessful, they started firing shots at the group.

A woman and three men sustained multiple gunshot wounds and died on the scene.

Naidoo said four men and a women who were also in the group were wounded and rushed to a nearby hospital. 

The identities of the victims were yet to be determined, he added.

"Police have launched a manhunt for the suspects while an investigation into the circumstances surrounding this attack is under way. No arrests have been made at this stage," Naidoo said.

Sitole condemned the killings, saying they were a blatant disregard of human life and the law.

He urged a team of investigators to quickly track and trace the two attackers.

Police have called on anyone with information to contact the Humewood police station.

Naidoo said those providing information could remain anonymous and the information would be treated in confidence.

