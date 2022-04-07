17m ago

add bookmark

JUST IN | Two men arrested for allegedly assaulting, robbing world-renowned artist Esther Mahlangu

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

Mpumalanga police have arrested two men for allegedly assaulting world-renowned Ndebele artist Dr Esther Mahlangu and stealing her firearm.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the men, aged 32 and 37, had been arrested on Thursday.

Initially, police took seven suspects in for questioning.

Five could not be linked to the attack and were released.

The 87-year-old Mahlangu was attacked at her home on 19 March.

The intruders assaulted her and fled with her safe containing her firearm.

Last week, police offered a reward of R50 000 to anyone with information about the assault and robbery. 

This is a developing story. More to follow.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
esther mahlangumbombelampumalangacrime
Lottery
4 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
71% - 5143 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
29% - 2152 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now

26 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.79
-0.8%
Rand - Pound
19.31
-0.7%
Rand - Euro
16.13
-0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.05
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.8%
Gold
1,932.18
+0.4%
Silver
24.47
+0.1%
Palladium
2,264.84
+3.0%
Platinum
959.50
+0.3%
Brent Crude
101.07
-5.5%
Top 40
67,003
-0.5%
All Share
74,008
-0.5%
Resource 10
80,069
-0.3%
Industrial 25
79,960
-0.2%
Financial 15
17,257
-1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | Chantal Sampson used to be homeless. Now she helps other people get off...

5h ago

WATCH | Chantal Sampson used to be homeless. Now she helps other people get off the streets
Cape Flats children celebrate Autism Month

06 Apr

Cape Flats children celebrate Autism Month
'It was really an out-of-body experience' - Gert-Johan Coetzee on designing a...

06 Apr

'It was really an out-of-body experience' - Gert-Johan Coetzee on designing a dress for Lizzo
SA actor Mampho Brescia stars in reboot of 1996 Arnold Schwarzenegger thriller

04 Apr

SA actor Mampho Brescia stars in reboot of 1996 Arnold Schwarzenegger thriller
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22097.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo