JUST IN | Two men arrested for allegedly assaulting, robbing world-renowned artist Esther Mahlangu

Mpumalanga police have arrested two men for allegedly assaulting world-renowned Ndebele artist Dr Esther Mahlangu and stealing her firearm.



Police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the men, aged 32 and 37, had been arrested on Thursday.

Initially, police took seven suspects in for questioning.

Five could not be linked to the attack and were released.

The 87-year-old Mahlangu was attacked at her home on 19 March.

The intruders assaulted her and fled with her safe containing her firearm.

Last week, police offered a reward of R50 000 to anyone with information about the assault and robbery.

This is a developing story. More to follow.