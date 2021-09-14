46m ago

add bookmark

UCT considering mandatory Covid-19 vaccination policy for students, staff

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
UCT is considering a mandatory Covid-19 vaccine policy.
UCT is considering a mandatory Covid-19 vaccine policy.
Gallo Images/Jacques Stander
  • The University of Cape Town confirmed it is looking into a proposal to make vaccinations mandatory for staff and students.
  • UCT says the proposal will be discussed during a Senate meeting on Friday.
  • If adopted, the university will be the first of its kind to implement such a policy.

The University of Cape Town (UCT) has confirmed it is looking into implementing a mandatory vaccination policy.

The proposal is expected to be discussed during a Senate meeting on Friday. 

UCT spokesperson Elijah Moholola said: "It is expected that [the] Senate will debate this complex matter fully. It is ordinarily the case that any final decision on a matter of policy for the university will have to be a decision of the university council.

READ | SA moved to lockdown Level 2 as Ramaphosa encourages vaccinations

"The view of the Senate, should it support a proposal for vaccinations, and the view of representatives of staff and students, will be put to the UCT council."

Moholola added if taken forward, any decision on the proposal would ultimately be made by the council as the university's highest decision-making body, saying it would consider the proposal thoroughly before coming to any decision. 

Professor Linda-Gail Bekker brought the motion.

READ MORE | Covid-19: Universities ponder implementing mandatory vaccination at campuses

The motion, which News24 has in its possession, recommended the council should resolve, at its October 2021 meeting or sooner, to institute a mandate from 1 January 2022 requiring all staff (as a condition of being able to perform their duties) and students (as a condition of registration) to provide acceptable proof of having been vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2.

The motion stated the pandemic had largely had a negative effect on the university community, including parents and guardians (who are simultaneously staff, in some cases) who faced significant challenges in the shift to emergency remote teaching (in 2020), and physically distanced learning (in 2021).

It stated "the burden of this shift has been felt mostly, but not exclusively, by the poorest and most disadvantaged members of our community".

"The fact that these challenges presented both in forms that the university could partially mitigate, such as the provision of data and laptops and other devices, but also in ways where the negative effects are often invisible, and perhaps long term, such as harms to the mental health of our staff and students as a consequence of alienation from, and unfamiliarity with, remote teaching and learning as well as working and researching remotely."

The university's Student Representative Council (SRC) has launched a survey for students to share their views on the vaccination policy.

SRC president Declan Dyer said more than 130 professors have endorsed the proposal so far.

"The proposal proposes that every student, as a condition of registering next year, be required to provide proof of having been vaccinated.

"Similarly, all staff members, as a condition of being able to perform their duties, would need to provide proof of vaccination. We have concluded that we cannot take a position on mandatory vaccinations without ascertaining the views of the student body," he added.

If passed by the council, the university will be the first to adopt a mandatory vaccination policy.

If you come across Covid-19 vaccination information that you do not trust, read Covid-19 vaccine myths debunked: Get the facts here. If you can't find the facts you're looking for, email us at the address mentioned in the article and we will verify the information with medical professionals.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
university of cape towncape townwestern capevaccineseducationcoronavirus
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What potential restrictions on unvaccinated South Africans<.a> may make the biggest difference to public health, the economy?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Limited access to restaurants and bars
12% - 66 votes
Limited access to shopping centres
18% - 98 votes
Limited access to live events, including sport matches and festivals
30% - 166 votes
Workplace vaccine mandates
41% - 230 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 4 - The blood mark

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 4 - The blood mark
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 3 - The fingerprint

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 3 - The fingerprint
Inge Lotz murder: People around me believe I'm innocent - Fred van der Vyver on new News24 podcast

13 Sep

Inge Lotz murder: People around me believe I'm innocent - Fred van der Vyver on new News24 podcast
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.31
-1.2%
Rand - Pound
19.81
-1.2%
Rand - Euro
16.92
-1.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.49
-0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.6%
Gold
1,804.79
+0.6%
Silver
23.86
+0.5%
Palladium
1,976.00
-5.5%
Platinum
948.00
-1.8%
Brent Crude
73.51
+0.8%
Top 40
58,115
-0.7%
All Share
64,301
-0.5%
Resource 10
60,541
-2.0%
Industrial 25
80,934
-0.5%
Financial 15
14,229
+1.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Metro cop drives commuter home after 'drunk' driver kicks him out of...

13 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Metro cop drives commuter home after 'drunk' driver kicks him out of taxi at night
This Cape Town barber dreams of giving free haircuts from a mobile salon, but he...

13 Sep

This Cape Town barber dreams of giving free haircuts from a mobile salon, but he needs help
Free art therapy, drama and stories help inner-city children in Joburg find their way

07 Sep

Free art therapy, drama and stories help inner-city children in Joburg find their way
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo