4m ago

add bookmark

JUST IN | UCT council adopts mandatory Covid-19 vaccination policy

accreditation
Marvin Charles
UCT is considering a mandatory Covid-19 vaccine policy.
UCT is considering a mandatory Covid-19 vaccine policy.
Gallo Images/Jacques Stander
  • The UCT council has approved in principle a proposal on Covid-19 vaccination as condition of campus access.
  • The UCT council sat over the weekend to deliberate the move after weeks of engagements with staff and students.
  • The policy is expected to kick in on 1 January.

The University of Cape Town (UCT) council has approved in principle a proposal to make Covid-19 vaccinations mandatory for campus access.

The policy is expected to kick in on New Year's Day. (1 January) 

It requires that all staff (to be able to perform their duties) and students (as a condition of registration) provide acceptable proof of vaccination against Covid-19.The UCT council sat over the weekend to deliberate the move after weeks of engagements with both staff and students.

University spokesperson Elijah Moholola said: "Council resolved that the university executive should proceed to establish an appropriately constituted panel, whose task would be to develop the operational details required to implement the campus access dispensation, as referred to above, including the principles and guidelines for exemption from a requirement to provide proof of vaccination."

The UCT executive will be required to report back to council at its December 2021 meeting.

More to follow.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
uctcape townwestern capehealtheducationcoronavirus
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Facebook is facing a fresh crisis after a former employee turned whistle-blower leaked internal company research. Do you still use Facebook?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the benefits outweigh the risk for me
32% - 2650 votes
No, I have deleted it
37% - 3130 votes
Yes, but I am considering deleting it
31% - 2575 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation

18 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation
PODCAST | The Story: Is dognapping on the rise?

16 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Is dognapping on the rise?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy

14 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy
PODCAST | SA Money Report: SA’s 'coal war' and Joburg’s electioneering power play

15 Oct

PODCAST | SA Money Report: SA’s 'coal war' and Joburg’s electioneering power play
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why is local government so bad?

11 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why is local government so bad?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.55
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
20.05
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
16.92
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.90
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.3%
Gold
1,778.45
+0.5%
Silver
23.95
+1.2%
Palladium
2,125.21
+0.9%
Platinum
1,047.00
+0.3%
Brent Crude
85.08
+0.9%
Top 40
60,160
-0.4%
All Share
66,727
-0.4%
Resource 10
62,801
-1.3%
Industrial 25
85,132
+0.1%
Financial 15
14,131
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity

01 Oct

FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21291.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo