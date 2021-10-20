JUST IN | UCT council adopts mandatory Covid-19 vaccination policy

The UCT council has approved in principle a proposal on Covid-19 vaccination as condition of campus access.

The University of Cape Town (UCT) council has approved in principle a proposal to make Covid-19 vaccinations mandatory for campus access.



The policy is expected to kick in on New Year's Day. (1 January)

It requires that all staff (to be able to perform their duties) and students (as a condition of registration) provide acceptable proof of vaccination against Covid-19.The UCT council sat over the weekend to deliberate the move after weeks of engagements with both staff and students.

University spokesperson Elijah Moholola said: "Council resolved that the university executive should proceed to establish an appropriately constituted panel, whose task would be to develop the operational details required to implement the campus access dispensation, as referred to above, including the principles and guidelines for exemption from a requirement to provide proof of vaccination."

The UCT executive will be required to report back to council at its December 2021 meeting.

More to follow.

