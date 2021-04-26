16m ago

JUST IN | UK imposes sanctions against Guptas, Salim Essa as part of global anti-corruption regime

Qaanitah Hunter
Ajay and Atul Gupta. Photo: Archive
Ajay and Atul Gupta. Photo: Archive

  • The United Kingdom has banned the Gupta brothers, Ajay, Atul, and Rajesh, and their associate Salim Essa.
  • This is as a result of their roles in serious corruption in South Africa.
  • The sanctions target 22 individuals across the world. 

The United Kingdom has imposed sanctions against state capture-accused Ajay, Atul, and Rajesh Gupta, as well as their associate Salim Essa. 

In a briefing on Monday evening, the UK government announced that the Gupta brothers and Essa are part of a group of 22 people against whom sanctions have been imposed for their role in serious corruption across the world. 

Foreign-Secretary Dominic Raab announced that they would no longer be able to channel their money through UK banks or enter the country. This is part of a new Global Anti-Corruption regime. 

"The individuals we have sanctioned today have been involved in some of the most notorious corruption cases around the world," Raab said. 

UK Minister for Africa James Duddridge said: "The South African people know better than most the corrosive effect corruption has on a country, its economy and its people. Today, the UK is supporting the important efforts of the South African authorities to tackle corruption, by imposing sanctions against Ajay Gupta, Atul Gupta, Rajesh Gupta and Salim Essa for their roles in serious corruption which caused significant damage to the South African economy."

The Gupta brothers are accused of a litany of crimes and being at the centre of state capture in South Africa.

They have fled South Africa for Dubai and are evading accountability at the state capture commission of inquiry headed by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. 

This is a developing story. 

