JUST IN | UK imposes sanctions against Guptas, Salim Essa as part of global anti-corruption regime

The United Kingdom has banned the Gupta brothers, Ajay, Atul, and Rajesh, and their associate Salim Essa.

This is as a result of their roles in serious corruption in South Africa.

The sanctions target 22 individuals across the world.

In a briefing on Monday evening, the UK government announced that the Gupta brothers and Essa are part of a group of 22 people against whom sanctions have been imposed for their role in serious corruption across the world.



Foreign-Secretary Dominic Raab announced that they would no longer be able to channel their money through UK banks or enter the country. This is part of a new Global Anti-Corruption regime.

"The individuals we have sanctioned today have been involved in some of the most notorious corruption cases around the world," Raab said.

Estimates suggest over 2% of global GDP is lost to corruption every year. The UK is committed to tackling this problem and targeting those who enable it. Today, UK Foreign Sec @DominicRaab launches our new Global Anti-Corruption Sanctions regime. — Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (@FCDOGovUK) April 26, 2021

UK Minister for Africa James Duddridge said: "The South African people know better than most the corrosive effect corruption has on a country, its economy and its people. Today, the UK is supporting the important efforts of the South African authorities to tackle corruption, by imposing sanctions against Ajay Gupta, Atul Gupta, Rajesh Gupta and Salim Essa for their roles in serious corruption which caused significant damage to the South African economy."

The Gupta brothers are accused of a litany of crimes and being at the centre of state capture in South Africa.

They have fled South Africa for Dubai and are evading accountability at the state capture commission of inquiry headed by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

This is a developing story.