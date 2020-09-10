JUST IN | Unilever to pull all TRESemmé products for 10 days after meeting with EFF

Unilever has agreed to pull TRESemmé products from all stores for 10 days.

This comes after the company's executives met with EFF leaders on Thursday morning, following a hair advertisement that depicted white women's hair as "normal", but black women's hair as "dry and damaged".

The advert, which was spotted on Clicks' website, sparked outrage and prompted EFF members and supporters to protest outside Clicks stores this week.

This is a developing story. More to follow.