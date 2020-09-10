7m ago

add bookmark

JUST IN | Unilever to pull all TRESemmé products for 10 days after meeting with EFF

Canny Maphanga
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
TRESemmé products.
TRESemmé products.
Roy Rochlin, Getty via AFP

Unilever has agreed to pull TRESemmé products from all stores for 10 days.

This comes after the company's executives met with EFF leaders on Thursday morning, following a hair advertisement that depicted white women's hair as "normal", but black women's hair as "dry and damaged".

ALSO READ | Ron Derby: Clicks, a story of risk that lies at the heart of untransformed boards

The advert, which was spotted on Clicks' website, sparked outrage and prompted EFF members and supporters to protest outside Clicks stores this week.

This is a developing story. More to follow.

Related Links
KFC 'colour' tweet: 'We didn't take into account diverse socio-cultural nature of SA'
Dis-Chem, Makro latest retailers to pull TRESemmé from shelves
EFF to intensify Clicks protests, says members must push back if threatened
Read more on:
clicksunilevereff
Lottery
1 person bags R401k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Gyms are now open again. Have you gone back yet?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and it was great
21% - 2129 votes
Yes, but I wasn't impressed and won't be back soon
5% - 464 votes
No, I'm not comfortable with going back yet
54% - 5431 votes
Not yet, but I plan to
21% - 2115 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.75
(-1.04)
ZAR/GBP
21.76
(-0.77)
ZAR/EUR
19.83
(-1.12)
ZAR/AUD
12.17
(-0.72)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.93)
Gold
1951.46
(+0.20)
Silver
27.17
(+0.69)
Platinum
921.00
(+0.22)
Brent Crude
40.59
(+2.54)
Palladium
2279.00
(+0.23)
All Share
55538.99
(+0.59)
Top 40
51180.40
(+0.67)
Financial 15
10414.66
(+0.74)
Industrial 25
74025.21
(+1.19)
Resource 10
55094.02
(-0.14)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep 2020

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20253.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo