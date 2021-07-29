JUST IN | #UnrestSA: KZN declares state of disaster due to magnitude of damage

The KwaZulu-Natal government has declared a provincial state of disaster due to the magnitude of the damage caused by the recent civil unrest.



"The executive council which serves as the provincial cabinet engaged and took a decision to declare a provincial state of disaster, this is not just because of the private sector losses, but severe damage was also done to public infrastructure. The call comes following civil unrest that claimed over 300 lives and cost billions," said Premier Sihle Zikalala.

READ | 'Open the gate. People must just loot' - businessman Mike Nkuna on limiting damage at Jabulani Mall

The current estimated costs of damages and relief required for the sector departments is R1 534 026 832,96 whereas the municipal damages require R47 733 460,37. The interim financial implications is R1 581 760 293,33.

More to follow.



