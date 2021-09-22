33m ago

JUST IN | Vast majority of UCT's Senate vote in favour of policy to make Covid-19 vaccines mandatory

UCT is considering a mandatory Covid-19 vaccine policy.
Gallo Images/Jacques Stander
  • The UCT Senate has voted on a proposed policy to make vaccines mandatory from next year.
  • 83% of respondents voted in support of the policy.
  • The final decision rests with the university's council.

The University of Cape Town (UCT) Senate has voted on a proposed policy to make vaccines mandatory from next year, with a majority finding in favour of such a move.

However, the final decision on whether to adopt this policy still lies with the university's council.

The vote took place on Wednesday afternoon, with 183 votes in support, 32 against, and five abstentions. The motion is expected to go to council after stakeholder engagements. 

University spokesperson Elijah Moholola said: "The voting process was concluded on Wednesday 22 September, with the outcome being that the motion on mandatory vaccination has been adopted by Senate with 83% of respondents in the ballot indicating support."

He said the next steps included an engagement process across campus with all the relevant stakeholders whose voices were key to the process.

"UCT emphasises that no decision or position has been taken yet by the university on mandatory vaccination on campus. Any final decision on a matter of policy for the university will have to be a decision of the university council," Moholola stressed. 

Professor Linda-Gail Bekker brought the motion. 

The motion, which News24 has in its possession, recommends that the council should resolve, at its October 2021 meeting or sooner, to institute a mandate from 1 January 2022 requiring all staff (as a condition of being able to perform their duties) and students (as a condition of registration) to provide acceptable proof of having been vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2.

The university's Senate met on Friday last week to debate a motion on mandatory vaccinations.

