JUST IN | VBS Mutual Bank looting: Hawks arrest 3 more suspects

Sesona Ngqakamba
The Hawks arrested three more suspects in connection with the looting of VBS Mutual Bank.
PHOTO: Felix Dlangamandla/Gallo Images

The Hawks have arrested three more suspects in connection with the looting of VBS Mutual Bank.

The three suspects – a 57-year-old former municipal manager of the Fetakgomo-Greater Tubatse Local Municipality in Limpopo, a 39-year-old former chief financial officer, and a 41-year-old business owner – were arrested at their homes in Pretoria on Tuesday, the Hawks said.

The three suspects are expected to appear in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria on Wednesday.

They face charges of corruption, money laundering and contravening Section 173 of the Municipal Finance Management Act.

More to follow.

