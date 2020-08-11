30m ago

add bookmark

JUST IN | VBS scandal: Danny Msiza successfully challenges Motau report

Tshidi Madia
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(Ashraf Hendricks, GroundUp)
(Ashraf Hendricks, GroundUp)
  • The High Court in Pretoria has set aside advocate Terry Motau's findings against ANC Limpopo treasurer Danny Msiza in his report on the VBS scandal.
  • The report was challenged by Msiza, described as a kingpin in the looting of VBS Mutual Bank.
  • Msiza said he was humbled by the judgment.

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has reviewed and set aside findings made by advocate Terry Motau and Werksmans Attorneys against ANC Limpopo treasurer Danny Msiza. 

On Tuesday, the court ruled that Motau's failure to afford Msiza the right to procedural fairness before he released the report on VBS, was unlawful, unconstitutional and violated his constitutional rights. 

In the VBS report, titled the Great Bank Heist, Msiza was alleged to have used his political influence to convince mayors and municipal officials from at least 10 Limpopo municipalities to invest hundreds of millions of rands in the now collapsed bank.

Following the court judgment, Msiza told News24: "I'm humbled by the judgment and it confirms the supremacy of our Constitution that no one has the right to trample on the rights of others and our independent judiciary will always be there to protect those on the receiving end, unfairly so." 

The court ordered the South African Reserve Bank, which commissioned the report, to pay costs. 

This is a developing story 

Related Links
VBS scandal: ANC MP and Merafong mayor to appeal Gauteng ANC decision for them to resign
ANC structures in Limpopo want VBS-linked party officials back - Jessie Duarte
Premiers, ministers, Guptas: The mysterious powers of VBS fixer Danny Msiza
Read more on:
vbsdanny msizapretoriacourts
Lottery
One player wins R300K Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Russia has approved a Covid-19 vaccine. Would you take the vaccine if it were available in South Africa?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I would
26% - 127 votes
No I would not
26% - 127 votes
I'd wait to see the outcomes first
48% - 230 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'

7h ago

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'
PODCAST | THE STORY: How far has SA come after over four months of fighting a deadly virus?

08 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: How far has SA come after over four months of fighting a deadly virus?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water

01 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter

24 Jul 2020

News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.56
(+0.53)
ZAR/GBP
23.01
(+0.55)
ZAR/EUR
20.71
(+0.27)
ZAR/AUD
12.61
(+0.37)
ZAR/JPY
0.17
(+0.87)
Gold
1986.07
(-2.07)
Silver
28.16
(-3.06)
Platinum
973.00
(-1.12)
Brent Crude
44.95
(+1.33)
Palladium
2185.00
(-1.48)
All Share
57477.42
(+1.27)
Top 40
53146.78
(+1.36)
Financial 15
10103.58
(+2.08)
Industrial 25
75359.28
(+0.92)
Resource 10
59951.10
(+1.70)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Rescued sea turtle, Olaf, bounces back after NSRI rescues him in Strand

08 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Rescued sea turtle, Olaf, bounces back after NSRI rescues him in Strand
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Local eight-year-old's act of kindness will melt your heart

07 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Local eight-year-old's act of kindness will melt your heart
FEEL GOOD | Joburg DJ's mom gets guard of honour after retiring from 50 years of...

06 Aug 2020

FEEL GOOD | Joburg DJ's mom gets guard of honour after retiring from 50 years of teaching
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20221.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo