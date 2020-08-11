JUST IN | VBS scandal: Danny Msiza successfully challenges Motau report

The High Court in Pretoria has set aside advocate Terry Motau's findings against ANC Limpopo treasurer Danny Msiza in his report on the VBS scandal.

The report was challenged by Msiza, described as a kingpin in the looting of VBS Mutual Bank.

Msiza said he was humbled by the judgment.

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has reviewed and set aside findings made by advocate Terry Motau and Werksmans Attorneys against ANC Limpopo treasurer Danny Msiza.

On Tuesday, the court ruled that Motau's failure to afford Msiza the right to procedural fairness before he released the report on VBS, was unlawful, unconstitutional and violated his constitutional rights.

In the VBS report, titled the Great Bank Heist, Msiza was alleged to have used his political influence to convince mayors and municipal officials from at least 10 Limpopo municipalities to invest hundreds of millions of rands in the now collapsed bank.

Following the court judgment, Msiza told News24: "I'm humbled by the judgment and it confirms the supremacy of our Constitution that no one has the right to trample on the rights of others and our independent judiciary will always be there to protect those on the receiving end, unfairly so."

The court ordered the South African Reserve Bank, which commissioned the report, to pay costs.

