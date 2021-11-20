JUST IN | 'Very disappointed' convicted wife killer Jason Rohde heads back to prison

Convicted wife killer Jason Rohde handed himself over to police in Stellenbosch on Saturday morning, to be taken back to Drakenstein Prison.

Earlier, his lawyer Tony Mostert said Rohde was ready to hand himself over.

Mostert told News24 on Saturday:

He is ready to hand himself [over] in Stellenbosch. He is very disappointed with the court outcome. We are looking forward to [the] appeal of this judgment.

In a video taken by Netwerk24, Rohde, dressed casually and clutching a water bottle, was seen walking into the Stellenbosch police station while a relative carried a tog bag.



The Western Cape High Court on Thursday dismissed Rohde's application for an extension of his bail, pending his Constitutional Court appeal.

Mostert said appeal papers will be lodged in the next two weeks.

Rohde, 52, was convicted in 2019 of killing his wife, Susan, 47, in 2016.

The State successfully argued he murdered her and staged a suicide.

