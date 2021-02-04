1h ago

add bookmark

JUST IN | Victory for amaBhungane as ConCourt upholds ruling on surveillance of journalists

Jeanette Chabalala
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The Constitutional Court.
The Constitutional Court.
Alon Skuy, Gallo Images, Sowetan

The Constitutional Court on Thursday ruled in favour of the amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism, confirming a Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg ruling deeming parts of the Regulation of interception of Communication Act (RICA) unconstitutional.  

In a majority judgment written by Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, the court dismissed the appeal by the ministers of police and the State Security Agency with costs.

READ | amaBhungane files papers in ConCourt to confirm high court ruling deeming RICA unconstitutional, invalid

He said the declaration of unconstitutionality by the high court was confirmed only to the extent that RICA failed to provide for safeguards to ensure that a designated judge is sufficiently independent.

Justice Madlanga also said RICA failed to "adequately prescribe procedures to ensure that data obtained pursuant to the interception of communication is managed lawfully and not used or interfered with unlawfully".

It also failed to provide adequate safeguard where the subject of surveillance was a practicing lawyer or a journalist, he said.

The amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism approached the apex court for a confirmatory ruling.

In 2019, amaBhungane emerged victorious after the high court declared mass surveillance and the interception of foreign signals by the National Communications Centre "unlawful and invalid", News24 reported at the time.

The legal battle began in 2017 when the publication received confirmation its managing partner, Sam Sole, had been under surveillance under RICA legislation.

News24 previously reported that this occurred while Sole was investigating a National Prosecuting Authority decision to drop corruption charges against former president Jacob Zuma.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
amabhunganegautengcourts
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
How has the delay in schools' opening impacted your life?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disaster! We're struggling to manage work and kids at home
42% - 4249 votes
It's a struggle, but we learnt lessons from last year's closures
20% - 1990 votes
It's a relief, this second wave is bad and kids need to be at home
38% - 3818 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan 2021

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.95
(-0.41)
ZAR/GBP
20.31
(+0.37)
ZAR/EUR
17.92
(+0.33)
ZAR/AUD
11.40
(+0.01)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.15)
Gold
1812.68
(-1.14)
Silver
26.40
(-1.47)
Platinum
1075.00
(-1.91)
Brent Crude
58.62
(+1.74)
Palladium
2252.00
(-0.73)
All Share
63306.74
(+0.47)
Top 40
58082.98
(+0.44)
Financial 15
11955.86
(+0.89)
Industrial 25
86214.17
(+0.30)
Resource 10
60257.85
(+0.48)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
FEEL GOOD | 'Not all heroes wear capes, some of them drive an old Nissan Skyline'

01 Feb

FEEL GOOD | 'Not all heroes wear capes, some of them drive an old Nissan Skyline'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo