JUST IN | VIP officers who allegedly assaulted three people on Gauteng highway identified, victims 'traced'

The VIP Unit officers who allegedly assaulted three people on the side of a Gauteng highway have been identified, according to police.



National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe did not say whether the officers were arrested but said they would be "subjected to internal processes".

WATCH | Motorist viciously assaulted by members of police's VIP Unit

She said eight members were involved in the attack and that there was no VIP in any of the vehicles.

"The SAPS have since successfully traced the victims of this incident. The process to obtain their statements continues as part of the probe," she said.

A video circulating on social media shows armed officers attacking people on what appears to be the N1 highway. One of the people appears to be unconscious on the side of the road.



