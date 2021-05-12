34m ago

Voter registration weekend will be 17 and 18 July, IEC confirms

Carien du Plessis and Qaanitah Hunter
17 October has been announced as the date for local government elections. (Photo: Deaan Vivier/Gallo Images)
  • The IEC has announced that there will be one voter registration weekend - on 17 and 18 July.
  • The 27 October elections date is expected to be promulgated in August.
  • Chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo said the registration weekend would be run under Covid-19 protocols.

Voters will be able to register on 17 and 18 July at specially set up points in their wards for the upcoming local government elections, the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has confirmed.

IEC chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo told a gathering of the South African Editors Forum on Wednesday that, due to the commission's finances, there would only be one voter registration weekend.

There are usually two or three such weekends before an election, and before the elections are promulgated and the voters' roll is closed.

This is a developing story. More to follow.

